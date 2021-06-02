"Luckily no one was injured and the only casualty was a Sea-Doo," according to the description of the following delightful video recorded in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada:
Video: Terrifying head-on jet ski collision that's only OK to watch because somehow nobody was injured
accidents
jet skis
recreational vehicles
