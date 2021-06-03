10,000 volunteers drop out of Tokyo Olympics

Fewer than three percent of people in Japan have been vaccinated. With the Tokyo Olympics just weeks away, that's giving volunteers the heebie-jeebies. AP reports that "10,000 out of the 80,000 unpaid volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have told organizers they will not participate when the games open on July 23."

Support for the Olympics continues to lag in Japan with 50-80% — depending how the question is phrased — saying the games should not open on July 23.

Tokyo is officially spending $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and several government audits say it's much more. All but $6.7 billion is public money. The IOC's contribution is about $1.5 billion.