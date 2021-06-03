A sex toy hanging from a drone flies in to interrupt a humorless mayoral candidate in New Mexico

As Manuel Gonzales, candidate for Albuquerque mayor, was speaking at a campaign event in New Mexico, he was upstaged by a vibrating sex toy dangling from a drone. Someone from the audience comically asked, "Is that a dong on a drone?" Someone else started laughing.

But Gonzales, without a sense of humor, droned on as if nothing unusual was hanging out right in front of his face.

When the event venue's owner finally yanked the toy down, another gentleman also made a lunge for it but missed. He then punched Gonzales.

From The Guardian:

A sheriff's office report said the owner of the event centre grabbed the device and that a 20-year-old, Kaelan Ashby Dreyer, also tried to grab it. The report said Dreyer then turned his attention to Gonzales, swinging his fist and calling him a tyrant. A deputy wrote that Dreyer punched Gonzales' hands and was then removed from the event. Gonzales said at a news conference on Wednesday he believed Dreyer was with several companions and spotted someone standing on the other side of a fence who he believes was flying the drone. "It became so distracting from the sound and everything I couldn't really get my point across," Gonzales said.

Dreyer was charged with "petty misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting, evading or obstructing an officer," according to The Guardian.