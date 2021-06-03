Bigoted teacher uses God as excuse for disrespecting his trans students

Byron "Tanner" Cross, a PE teacher in Virginia, is refusing to comply with a school policy to refer to students by their preferred pronouns, referring to the policy as "abuse to a child."

We condemn school policies like 8040 and 8035, because it will damage damage children, defile the holy image of God. I love all of my students, but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I'm a teacher, but I serve God first, and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa, because it's against my religion, it's lying to a child, it's abuse to a child, and it's sinning against our God. via NBC News

Tanner has been placed on leave.