Bride dies at wedding, groom marries her sister instead

Last week in the city of Etawah, Western Uttar Pradesh, India, a bride named Surabhi reportedly died of a heart attack just as her wedding ceremony began. Shortly after, Surabhi's sister married the groom, and following the wedding ritual, last rites were held for Surabhi. From News18:

"We did not know what to do in the situation. Both the families sat together and someone suggested that my younger sister Nisha should be married to the groom. The families discussed the matter and both agreed," Surabhi's brother Saurabh told news agency IANS[…]

Surabhi's uncle Ajab Singh, said, "It was a tough call for our family. One daughter lay dead in one room and the wedding of another daughter was being solemnized in the other room. We have never witnessed such mixed emotions. The grief over her death and the happiness of the wedding has yet to sink in," he said.