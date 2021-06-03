North Carolina county bans Coke machines in support of restrictive Georgian voting laws

A North Carolina county has evidently decided that Coca-Cola is too far left for them.

NY Post:

Surry County has voted to ban all Coca-Cola vending machines in its office buildings over backlash to the Atlanta-based soft drink maker's criticism of new restrictive Georgia voting laws. "The left wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious actions," Eddie Harris, a county commissioner, told WXII in a video interview.

Coke has a famous history of being a patriotic brand, but also produced orange soda for the Nazis, so everything comes with a grain of salt, but I think these politicians are just forcing themselves to drink Pepsi.

I am old enough to have lost friends in the Cola Wars. Let us not return.