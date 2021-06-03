This appealing timer is great for the Pomodoro Method of doing work

The Pomodoro Method is a good way to beat procrastination. You make a bargain with yourself to focus on a task for 25 minutes, with a 5-minute reward at the end to take a break and do anything you'd like. Pomodoro helps you get started with a task, but it's not a magic formula in itself. You still need to focus, and you're probably going to need to use some willpower to get you through the 25 minutes.

