US Army apologizes for invading a cooking oil factory in Bulgaria

US special forces mistakenly storm a factory producing machinery for olive oil during #NATO drills in #Bulgaria. The owner has filed a law suit pic.twitter.com/3NRM558Q7g — Dilyana Gaytandzhieva (@dgaytandzhieva) May 30, 2021

Hey Bulgaria, could you give the US Army a break? Because who among us hasn't accidentally stormed a cooking oil machine factory, guns drawn, and scared the daylight out of the people doing their job inside? It's a mistake anyone could make.

The US Army issued a statement to clarify that the soldiers were only there because they were trying to buy some cooking oil. That isn't entirely correct, but that's what they should have said in their apology.

MSN reports that "factory owner Marin Dimitrov plans to sue anyone responsible for the raid." Bulgarian President Rumen Radev called the mistake "absolutely unacceptable."