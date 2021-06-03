My, have the mighty fallen. With former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani falling deep into debt with "mounting legal bills," the ex-personal attorney to Trump is now peddling MyPillow products. He pretends to be especially excited about the MyPillow "slippers," stuttering on the word before his voice jumps a few octaves. I don't know if the ad is running anywhere on the Internet besides Giuliani's own "hour-long YouTube video on UFOs," as stated in this tweet from @TheRecount (and on their website). One thing I do know – it's the most depressing commercial I've ever seen.
Watch: Rudy Giuliani is now pushing products in a MyPillow ad and it's truly depressing
