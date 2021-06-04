44 people arrested for attending same-sex marriage

Police in Nansana, Uganda have arrested 44 people who organized and attended a same-sex marriage on Monday. According to Luke Owoyesigyire, a spokesperson for the Kampala Metropolitan Police, a tip was sent to local authorities about a group of men suspected of being homosexual and conducting a wedding in 780 zone, Ochen ward.

"Immediately a team of police officers proceeded to the scene and a group of 38 adult males and 6 females were found conducting a ceremony at around 1pm that looked to be a wedding. All the men had make up and some were dressed as female in dresses and wigs," Owoyesigyire said. "At the same functions gifts were recovered, these included suitcases, a tv, assorted gifts like sugar, salt, pineapples and many other gifts normally given at traditional functions." via Nile Post

Owoyesigyire also claimed that used and unused condoms were found at the scene, and that the suspects were not observing Covid SOPs.

Criminal Investigations Divisions spokesperson Charles Twine said that the group would be charged for potentially spreading an infectious disease.