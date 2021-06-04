This driver plowed through a backyard fence and smashed her car into a swimming pool. After a moment she gets out and puts her hands on her hips as if she's trying to understand how that pool suddenly appeared out of nowhere. Then she returns to the car to retrieve her wig so she looks presentable to the officers arriving on the scene, no doubt to arrest the homeowner for putting a pool in the middle of her path.
Driver crashes into backyard and plows through a swimming pool
The true history of a small mistake that made scientists screw up COVID aerosols
Before this COVID-19 pandemic began, most people weren't concerned about the differences between "aerosols" and "droplets." Through those first few months (even before things got bad), we were told to wash our hands a lot, passing around plentiful memes of songs to sing to fill the 20 second recommended washing time. That was when it… READ THE REST
Couple plans wedding at a mansion they assumed was vacant, but the owner was home and called the cops
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones posted an online invitation to friends and family to attend their wedding at a 16,300-square-foot mansion near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Referring to themselves as the "royal couple," Wilson and Jones said it was "God's plan" that they were to be married at their "dream home and estate," which featured a… READ THE REST
"Qanon Karen" who destroyed mask display at Target and lost her business is now very sorry
Melissa Rein Lively, a wealthy business owner and Qanon aficionado who made a name for herself with live-streamed rants in which she yelled at store workers and destroyed a mask display while bragging that she had $40,000 Rolex and a Range Rover, is now sorry she praised Qanon. Watch video here. From AZ Family: "I… READ THE REST
