Driver crashes into backyard and plows through a swimming pool

Mark Frauenfelder

This driver plowed through a backyard fence and smashed her car into a swimming pool. After a moment she gets out and puts her hands on her hips as if she's trying to understand how that pool suddenly appeared out of nowhere. Then she returns to the car to retrieve her wig so she looks presentable to the officers arriving on the scene, no doubt to arrest the homeowner for putting a pool in the middle of her path.

Click to expand