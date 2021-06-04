Man fleeing cops unknowingly tried to hide inside the police station

In the South East England town of Ayelsbury, police were following a suspect in his vehicle when he suddenly stopped, jumped out, and ran. He ran toward a building to hide inside. Unfortunately, that building turned out to be the Thames Valley Police station. As the fellow crossed the parking lot, he tossed what the police suspect to be illegal drugs.

"We briefly closed access to the station to recover all the items and will be sending them off for testing," the police department posted on Facebook. "A 25-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and is currently in custody."

"The police station is open again to the public….and to anyone else who may be looking to hide from the police."



(Bucks Free Press)