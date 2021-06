BetaGems curates interesting and unusual video treasures found in an archive of 1000+ Beta format videotapes from the 1980s and 1990s. The above clip is from a TV exercise program called Boogie Before Bedtime.

While the music is most certainly overdubbed, I prefer to think that these people were actually boogieing before bedtime to Pink Floyd's "A Saucerful of Secrets."

(via r/ObscureMedia)