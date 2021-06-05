Jac Mac and Rad Boy Go! is an insanely cool animated cartoon from the 1980s

Director Wesley Archer's Jac Mac and Rad Boy Go! is an insanely cool animation that aired on both the '80s late-night program Night Flight and MTV's Liquid Television. This animated short tells the story of two hooligan teens driving like maniacs and stirring up trouble everywhere they go. What I love about the animation style is how amazingly raw and experimental it is.

Wesley studied in the Graphics/Experimental Animation program at CalArts. Jack Mac & Rad Boy, Go! was his third-year project there. Archer first inked the cartoon in 1983 and then colored it in a year later for its first public exhibition before it was shown on Night Flight in 1985.

Archer has worked on many notable shows since such as The Simpsons, King Of The Hill, Futurama, Rick and Morty, and more.

Here is a creator commentary video about Jac Mac and Rad boy, which also shows the pencil test and color film: