Lemonade wants to make sure vet bills don't cripple you with pet insurance starting at $10 a month

Almost 7 out of every 10 households in America own a pet. That's roughly about 85 million homes where a furry, feathered or even scaly friend rules the roost. Even with all those pets running around, it's estimated that only about 2 percent of the dogs and cats living in U.S. families are insured.

It's not hard to understand why. Soaring health care costs have made it taxing enough to keep human family members covered, let alone their pets. But the reality is that pet owners who don't have adequate pet insurance are playing a potentially expensive game of Russian roulette should their dog or cat suffer an unexpected illness or injury.

And considering unexpected pet surgeries can cost between $10,000 and $20,000, that's a huge sword hanging right over any anxious pet owner's head.

Lemonade is a pet insurance option that tries to short circuit all of the most traumatic points around setting up adequate medical coverage for your cat or dog. Unlike more traditional pet insurance options, Lemonade is optimized for 2021 pet owners, offering a simple path to coverage that happens in minutes online, doesn't require extensive paperwork, and can cost as little as $10 a month.

Setting up a policy is about as easy as registering for a newsletter. Through the Lemonade website, pet moms and dads can enter some quick information about their location and the age and breed of their pet. Within seconds, Lemonade will quote you a price on coverage, with most dog and cat policies priced at around $10 a month. Users can literally get a policy started faster than the time spent finishing this article.

With Lemonade coverage, all of your dog or cat's primary care needs will be handled, including diagnostics, blood tests, x-rays, MRI's, and CT scans; procedures like outpatient, specialty and emergency care, hospitalization and surgery; and even medication, including injections or prescription meds.

Most claims are approved in minutes because Lemonade leverages AI technology to speed up the claims review process.They take a flat fee on every policy, meaning money paid in premiums is there for what's important: the health and well-being of your pet. And Lemonade doesn't make or lose money based on your bills, so any money left over at the end of the year doesn't go to Lemonade's bottom line. Overage gets donated to causes you pick when you sign up, including pet help organizations like PAWS, the Humane Society, and others.

Users can check out what it would cost to get their dog or cat coverage by downloading the Lemonade app or heading to the Lemonade website and getting a pet insurance policy started.