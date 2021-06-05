Sean Donnelly is an animator and filmmaker. In this touching, sad, and kind of terrifying video, he chronicles his mother's descent into the madness of QAnon conspiracy theories.
Son makes a documentary about his QAnon-infected mother
The Met just posted Hilary Harris's Organism (1975) to YouTube
It took documentary filmmaker Hilary Harris (1929 – 1999) 15 years to make his short time-lapse film depicting Manhattan as a living creature. Called Organism, it was completed in 1975 and is considered to be a forerunner to Godfrey Reggio's Koyaanisqatsi (1982). It's also fun to see New York in its grimy heyday. The film… READ THE REST
"This Belongs To Us" is a new documentary about the African women in beer making
There's still a little bit of time to support the Seed&Spark campaign for This Belongs To Us, a new documentary film that aims to decolonize the beer industry. From the campaign page: If one were to distill white American masculinity into a single beverage, it's hard not to imagine a silver can plucked from an… READ THE REST
How "natural" sounds are faked for nature documentaries
Foley artist Richard Hinton is a master at making the goopy, slurpy, shimmery, grumbly, and slithery sounds you hear in nature documentaries. His work can be heard in series like "Planet Earth II," "Our Planet," and Disney's "Bears." From Insider: While a spider is normally too small for a human to hear, the TV series… READ THE REST
