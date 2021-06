This LEGO reproduction of the nefarious Imperial Probe Droid is wonderful.

This new 'collectible' 683 piece Imperial Probe Droid comes with a Hoth-based display stand, and some clear LEGO to make it look like the droid is floating.

The droid does not look like a very complicated build that ought to entertain the LEGO focused members of my family for an hour or three.

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid 75306 Collectible Building Toy, New 2021 (683 Pieces) via Amazon