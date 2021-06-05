TwistedBrush Pro gives digital artists full control of their canvas for $50

Art and design apps really run the gamut. Users can try one of those underpowered, under-producing, almost freebie programs that they quickly find don't really cut it for a true digital art professional. On the flip side, there are the behemoths of the industry, apps like Adobe Illustrator that have enough features and extras to do virtually anything. Of course, all that functionality doesn't come cheap, with even just a monthly Illustrator subscription ready to set you back $20.99 a month.

Of course, there are a lot of Illustrator and Photoshop alternatives that won't have users paying through the nose each month. One of those options is TwistedBrush Pro Studio 24 from Pixarra, which has quietly built up quite a rep for itself as a solid workstation for all manner of digital art editing and creation.

Along with a respectable 4.5 out of 5-star rating from Capterra reviewers, the app was also named as one of Creative Bloq's Best Digital Art Software packages of 2021, touting TwistedBrush for having "more custom brushes than you'll ever need."

And while that might be true, isn't it nice to know those tools are always available? Of course, that assessment isn't wrong. TwistedBrush packs more than 9,000 brushes for your painting, photo editing, or illustrative style, sectioned into more than 250 different categories to get the precise type of stroke an artist wants.

Whether a user is creating in the style of fine watercolors or more defined pens, oil painting, or touching up images of anything from cityscapes to portraits, there's a whole subset of brushes available to make every artistic flourish blend seamlessly. And if you can't find exactly what you want in those 9,000 options, TwistedBrush gives users the option of creating custom brushes for their specific needs.

Meanwhile, TwistedBrush is also stocked with the other features you'd expect from a top-flight design app, including layers, transparency, masks, and over 200 different image filters to automatically adjust your image to give it any custom look imaginable.

Most importantly, TwistedBrush Pro Studio 24 won't keep costing you month after month. Right now, this offer cuts the license price for this high-powered digital creation tool to just $49.99, a savings of half off the regular price.

