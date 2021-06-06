Reddit's r/coolguides is a how-to goldmine

The r/coolguides page on Reddit has lots of fun and useful stuff to browse through from guides on wilderness survival to vintage instructions about talking on the telephone. I hope I never actually need to refer to the one about "how to make seawater drinkable", but I do think it's a good skill to know, just in case I find myself stuck in a rubber boat with Tallulah Bankhead and William Bendix. I have similar feelings about the "Circles of Hell in Dante's Inferno" guide, but it's probably wise to have it on hand, just in case I need it as a map one day.

