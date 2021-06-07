Camtasia helps you create stellar videos that don't require a ton of time or money

You don't need the combined resources of Industrial Light and Magic and a team of hundreds to complete a short digital video for a presentation or social post. And even without that extended cast or a ridiculous budget, you don't have to settle for a one-take iPhone-shot video either.

There are simple, user-friendly video editing alternatives that produce professional-grade videos that anyone can be proud of, and they don't require a ton of time or money, either. Camtasia 2021 is one of those smart alternatives to over-the-top editing suites that cost hundreds in monthly fees and require weeks of training to use correctly.

Most videos don't require loads of special effects or tricky edits, so Camtasia is stocked with all kinds of simple features that make creating everyday videos like computer step-by-steps or down and dirty explainer videos ultra simple.

With an interface that's extremely easy to jump in and pilot quickly, Camtasia comes with a full range of built-in video templates for getting started immediately. With just a few button presses, you can record your computer screen, add some quick highlighter functions, and record a voiceover that can have your video ready to go in just minutes.

But even if you're looking for something a little more complicated than a PowerPoint presentation, Camtasia 2021 is up to that challenge as well. Your video project can incorporate high-quality visual effects that can slot in from simple drag-and-drop menus, lay in title cards and annotations, zoom in and pan through certain footage, animate still objects, and cut between scenes like a true film school grad with only a few quick lessons.

And speaking of lessons, Camtasia 2021 not only comes with all kinds of first-ever Camtasia additions including 75 new transitions, motion blur, and corner rounding abilities, customizable media clips, and royalty-free music and special effects, but it'll even help you improve your craft too. This bundle features 12 months of Camtasia maintenance, which offers users advanced technical support to help answer questions if users get into a jam, as well as exclusive training courses to help get the most out of this sneaky powerful platform.

Plus, this deal will automatically update you with a free copy of Camtasia 2022 and all of its new bells and whistles when that launches later this year.

Camtasia 2021 and a year of maintenance assistance is usually a $299 value, but with this deal, shoppers can save $100 and get it now for only $199.

Prices subject to change.