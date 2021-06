Inside the Magic shares a report from the new Disney Avenger's Campus. It seems Spider-Man makes a really great entrance, reliant on new top-of-the-line Animatronics.

While character meet and greets were never my thing, my daughter seems to love them. I hope Disney brings this sort of awesome to Galaxies Edge and we see Mando fly in on a jetpack.

Animatronics sure have come a long way, but the birds will always be the best.