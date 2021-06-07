GOP Rep. Mo Brooks served with lawsuit over his role in Jan. 6 sacking of U.S. capitol

House Representative Mo Brooks (R-Al.) was finally served this weekend with a lawsuit, filed by one of his Democratic colleagues, claiming that he took an active role in facilitating the Jan. 6 sacking of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.
Brooks' efforts to avoid being handed the lawsuit had already became comical, and ended in farce Sunday with a Twitter rant about plaintiff Eric Swalwell (D-Ca.) "sneaking" into his house.
Philip Andonian, another attorney for Swalwell, challenged Brooks' comments."No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks' house. That allegation is completely untrue. A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks' wife, as the federal rules allow," he told CNN. "This was after her initial efforts to avoid service. Mo Brooks has no one but himself to blame for the fact that it came to this. We asked him to waive service, we offered to meet him at a place of his choosing. Instead of working things out like a civilized person, he engaged in a juvenile game of Twitter trolling over the past few days and continued to evade service. He demanded that we serve him. We did just that.