GOP Rep. Mo Brooks served with lawsuit over his role in Jan. 6 sacking of U.S. capitol

House Representative Mo Brooks (R-Al.) was finally served this weekend with a lawsuit, filed by one of his Democratic colleagues, claiming that he took an active role in facilitating the Jan. 6 sacking of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Brooks' efforts to avoid being handed the lawsuit had already became comical, and ended in farce Sunday with a Twitter rant about plaintiff Eric Swalwell (D-Ca.) "sneaking" into his house.