Jeff Bezos is going to space next month

Blue Origin (and Amazon) founder Jeff Bezos will head to space next month and likely back after an 11 minute flight. He's taking one of the cushy seats aboard the New Shepard suborbital spacecraft expected to launch on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the first moon landing. New Shepard doesn't require a pilot as New Shepard is fully autonomous. Bezos's brother Mark will sit next to him. From Space.com:

Another seat on the flight is currently being auctioned off to the highest bidder during a three-round process that will conclude on Saturday (June 12). Bids have already reached $2.8 million, according to the company; the winning sum will go to the company's science and technology outreach foundation, Club for the Future.

The New Shepard vehicle can hold six passengers[…]

"It's an adventure," Bezos said in a video posted with the announcement. "It's a big deal for me."