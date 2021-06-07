Naomi Wolf suspended from Twitter over Covid conspiracy theories

Dr. Naomi Wolf—once revered as a feminist author but lately more well-known for startling factual errors and conspiracy theories—was finally banned this weekend from Twitter after describing vaccines as "a software platform that can receive uploads."

She also compared Dr Anthony Fauci, the top Covid adviser in the US, to Satan to her more than 140,000 followers … that the urine and faeces of people who had received the jab needed to be separated from general sewage supplies while tests were done to measure its impact on non-vaccinated people through drinking water [and] duped into tweeting a made up quote on an image of an American adult film star dressed up as a doctor.

My mother suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and I can't shake how similar Wolf's statements are to things she would say. The "ethical" media taboo against observations such as this, beyond whatever it's good for, is also suspiciously useful for posing and maintaining people like Wolf as deserving objects of derision and mockery.

That said, the question is often posed how Wolf might "decline from respected '90s feminist writer to '20s anti-vax shill & chemtrails chaser," as one person put it.

The answer is simple: the personal mythology was always there, but she had an editor.