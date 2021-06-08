Bo Burnham welcomes us to the Internet in song (including lyrics so we can all join in!)

Bo Burnham sings "Welcome to the Internet" from his new Netflix special Inside. Here are the lyrics so you can sing along!
"Welcome To The Internet"
Welcome to the internet
Have a look around
Anything that brain of yours can think of can be found
We've got mountains of content
Some better, some worse
If none of it's of interest to you, you'd be the first
Welcome to the internet
Come and take a seat
Would you like to see the news
Or any famous women's feet
There's no need to panic
This isn't a test [*laughs*]
Just nod or shake your head and we'll do the rest
Welcome to the internet
What would you prefer:
Would you like to fight for civil rights
Or tweet a racial slur
Be happy
Be horny
Be bursting with rage
We got a million different ways to engage
Welcome to the internet
Put your cares aside
Here's a tip for straining pasta
Here's a nine-year-old who died
We got movies, and doctors, and fantasy sports
And a bunch of colored pencil drawings of all the different characters in Harry Potter fucking each other! Welcome to the internet!
Hold on to your socks
'Cause a random guy just kindly sent you photos of his cock
They are grainy and off-putting
He just sent you more
Don't act surprised
You know you like it, you whore
See a man beheaded
Get offended, see a shrink
Show us pictures of your children
Tell us every thought you think
Start a rumor, buy a broom
Or send a death threat to a boomer
Or DM a girl and groom her
Do a Zoom or find a tumor
And here's a healthy breakfast option
You should kill your mom
Here's why women never fuck you
Here's how you can build a bomb
Which Power Ranger are you?
Take this quirky quiz
Obama sent the immigrants
To vaccinate your kids
Could I interest you in everything
All of the time?
A little bit of everything
All of the time
Apathy's a tragedy
And boredom is a crime
Anything and everything
All of the time
Could I interest you in everything
All of the time?
A little bit of everything
All of the time
Apathy's a tragedy
And boredom is a crime
Anything and everything
All of the time
You know, it wasn't always like this
Not very long ago
Just before your time
Right before the towers fell
Circa '99
This was catalogues
Travel blogs
A chat room or two
We set our sights and spent our nights
Waiting
For you
You
Insatiable you
Mommy let you use her iPad
You were barely two
And it did all the things
We designed it to do
Now look at you
Oh
Look at you
You, you
Unstoppable, watchable
Your time is now
Your inside's out
Honey, how you grew
And if we stick together
Who knows what we'll do
It was always the plan
To put the world in your hand
[*laughing hysterically*]
Could I interest you in everything
All of the time
A bit of everything
All of the time
Apathy's a tragedy
And boredom is a crime
Anything and everything
All of the time
Could I interest you in everything
All of the time
A bit of everything
All of the time
Apathy's a tragedy
And boredom is a crime
Anything and everything
And anything and everything
And anything and everything
And all of the time