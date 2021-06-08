Colorado auctioned 14 cannabis-themed license plate numbers – ISIT420 sold for over $6k

The state of Colorado recently sold 14 cannabis-themed license plates at auction, including BONG," "STASH," "TEGRIDY," and "ISIT420," the last of which sold for $6,630.
[via Reason]
