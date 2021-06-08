Napping herd of elephants is darling

This herd of elephants crossing China is pretty soothing to watch take a group nap.
CBS shares a bit about how high the drone pilot kept his camera, so as not to disturb the super cute wild elephants.
Kevin Markway caught this fantastic and rare albino catfish on the Missouri River. "Like other albino wildlife, albino blue catfish are rare," the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) commented in a Facebook post. "It's a recessive trait, and most don't survive because they are more noticeable to predators when they are young." The good news… READ THE REST
This is a Saluki, a hunting dog originally bred by nomadic desert tribes in the Arabian Peninsula to hunt gazelle. Salukis are sighthounds which means the hunt using their sight and speed as opposed to scent and stamina. That said, Salukis are considered to be the fastest long-distance running dogs in the world. Greyhounds, an… READ THE REST
In Lake Worth, Florida, PJ Nilaja Patterson, charged with animal cruelty for "beating, dragging, and kicking" a 3-foot iguana that died due to its injuries, attempted to have his case dismissed under the "stand your ground law," arguing that he was defending himself against the reptile. The judge said nope. From CNN: In their motion,… READ THE REST
