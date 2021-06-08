New York Times posts, then removes, article announcing discovery of watermelons on Mars

The above appeared not long ago at the Old Gray Lady [archive.org], who perhaps enjoyed a second sherry at lunch today. Bylined "Joe Schmoe", the article comprised of a stock photo of a watermelon and the following text:

Fields of Watermelons Found On Mars, Police Say Authorities say rise of fruit aliens is to blame for glut of outer space watermelons. The FBI declined to comment onreports of watermelons raining down, but confirmed that kiwis have been intercepted. This story is terribly boring.

Alas, it was of course not for real, and editors at The New York Times had replaced it with the following within minutes:

The reason "test" stories are silly? Precisely because everyone can tell it's not a real item. You don't want to do this with Henry Kissinger's pre-written obit.