Suspected road rage killers spotted by police at sushi restaurant

Police arrested 24-year-old Marcus Eriz and 23-year-old Wynne Lee yesterday in connection with last month's road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy in California. Police watched the couple eat at a sushi restaurant then follow them to their apartment, where they were arrested.

Police recovered the couple's car, a white Volkswagen Golf, from the garage of one of Eriz's relatives 40 miles away. They also found Eriz's gun, which they believed Eriz used to kill the boy while Lee drove the car.

The shooting occurred on May 21, 2021 on the 55 Freeway in Orange, California when a mother flipped the bird at a white Volkswagen Golf for cutting her off. The Golf driver, believed to be Lee, positioned the car alongside the mother's car and the passenger in the Golf, believed to be Eriz, fired a shot into the mother's car, shooting the boy through the neck.

The district attorney is expected to file charges later today. Both Lee and Eriz are being held on one million dollars bond.

Marcus Eriz's Instagram has several videos of Eriz firing guns, along with photos of gun collections.