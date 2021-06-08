The Lobster Lock keeps your bike safe, and you don't have to carry it like other locks

The numbers are the same everywhere. Bike thefts have been on an alarming skyward surge since the start of the COVID pandemic. In New York City, police stats show an increase in stolen bikes between March and September 2020, a 27 percent increase over numbers a year before. The figures are also up in Chicago. Meanwhile, reports in the UK showed a similar increase, while authorities in the Netherlands said crooks there were stealing more expensive bike models.

Bike owners know a solid lock is a prime theft deterrent. Of course, then it becomes a matter of remembering to bring the lock when hitting the road and carrying it around when it isn't in use. The Lobster Lock is not only a hardened steel security blanket locking your bike in place, it also alleviates the problem of carrying a lock around since it's literally a part of the bike after installation.

This folding bike lock is built like a tank, sporting heavyweight, hardened steel arms that meet to lock together in a grip so strong that it can't be pried open or removed using standard bike theft tools. The unit is built for bikes that come with a bottle cage mount, locking on to the braze-on so the Lobster Lock with its heat-treated, hardened steel links and work-hardened rivets stays permanently connected to the frame.

Once it's in place, the metal arms unfold and reach around the frame to connect between the bike spokes, ensuring the bike isn't going anywhere. Even if a thief is able to unscrew the body of the Lobster Lock from the frame, there's still no way to dislodge it from inside the wheel. The innovative design makes sure riders never have to keep a cumbersome cable with them or remember a combination — and your bike lock always stays with you.

