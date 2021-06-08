Washington introduces the 'Joints for Jabs' vaccination incentive program

In an attempt to get folks in Washington vaccinated for COVID-19, the state Liquor and Cannabis Board has authorized licensed weed shops to gift a free joint to card-bearing members of the vaccinated populace.

ABC:

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced Monday that the promotion, called "Joints for Jabs," was effective immediately and would run through July 12. During the afforded time period, state-licensed cannabis retailers are permitted to give one free pre-rolled joint to customers who are 21 or older when they receive their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at an active, on-site vaccination clinic. Customers can only claim the complimentary joint from the retail location during the same visit as receiving the jab, according to the board.

The weed in Washington is really good and COVID is still doing its thing in the great white north, this may be more effective than a lottery where no one understands the tax rules but suspects the government just gets their cash back.

If they start offering free poutine or a Dick's Deluxe to folks with a vaccination card, you could have a pretty great afternoon!