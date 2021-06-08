Watch: Confused pastor gives homophobic sermon with one very odd line: "Heroes have calloused knees"

Louisiana's homophobic Pastor Tony Spell, who bashed "homo-effeminate, sissy preachers" in a recent hate-filled sermon, thought he was really struttin' his masculinity when he said "Heroes have calloused knees." What he meant by that, however, is up for grabs. It was part of a longer toxic bit.

"The world needs manly preachers. There's enough fag, queer, skinny-jeaned, homo-effeminate, sissy preachers out there with makeup and mascara on their eyes for the camera," the anti-Christian Christian said.

"Isn't about time you get some sweat on your forehead? Isn't about time you get some dirt under your nails and get some grease on your hands? Isn't about time you get some blood on your sword? Cursed be the man that keepeth his sword from blood," the angry man continued. "We need heroes in this hour! Heroes have callused knees [??!]. Heroes might get terminated from their jobs. Heroes might not get invited to the family reunion."

Mind you, this is the same ignorant anti-masker from Baton Rouge's Life Tabernacle Church whose own church members contracted Covid-19 – one who died – after he held in-person sermons, refusing to follow Gov. John Bel Edward' shelter-in-place order in April 2020.