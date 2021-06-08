Gary (of Gary Lewis and the Playboys) joins dad Jerry to kick off the September 20, 1965 episode of Hullabaloo with a version of The Beatle's hit "Help." Also on the episode: Joannie Sommers performing "Losing You," Barry Maguire singing "Eve of Destruction," Gary Lewis and the Playboys performing "It Ain't Me Babe," Paul Revere and the Raiders performing something I don't know (they should have don't "Just Like Me.")
Watch Jerry Lewis and his son Gary sing The Beatle's "Help" on the 1965 episode of Hullabaloo
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 1960s
- hullabaloo
- music
- television
Bo Burnham welcomes us to the Internet in song (including lyrics so we can all join in!)
Bo Burnham sings "Welcome to the Internet" from his new Netflix special Inside. Here are the lyrics so you can sing along! "Welcome To The Internet" Welcome to the internetHave a look aroundAnything that brain of yours can think of can be foundWe've got mountains of contentSome better, some worseIf none of it's of interest… READ THE REST
Bluegrass Super Mario World
How perfectly suited the Athletic theme from Super Mario World is to bluegrass! Here the Hit Points performs a videogame classic at Grand Adventures Comics and Games in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The arrangement is by Matt Menefee, Eli Bishop and Jake Stargel, based on Koji Kondo's low-fi SNES original. READ THE REST
Watch "Boogie Before Bedtime," a delightful aerobics TV clip from 1986 with a Pink Floyd soundtrack
BetaGems curates interesting and unusual video treasures found in an archive of 1000+ Beta format videotapes from the 1980s and 1990s. The above clip is from a TV exercise program called Boogie Before Bedtime. While the music is most certainly overdubbed, I prefer to think that these people were actually boogieing before bedtime to Pink… READ THE REST
The Lobster Lock keeps your bike safe, and you don't have to carry it like other locks
The numbers are the same everywhere. Bike thefts have been on an alarming skyward surge since the start of the COVID pandemic. In New York City, police stats show an increase in stolen bikes between March and September 2020, a 27 percent increase over numbers a year before. The figures are also up in Chicago.… READ THE REST
Save over $175 on this extended pop-up car tent for Father's Day
The road beckons. By this point in June, especially following the past year, it's practically calling out your name We're all itching to get out of our houses and go somewhere. In many cases, that can even mean just getting in the car and driving. But sometimes, you might not even know where you're driving to,… READ THE REST
Python may be the No.1 coding language soon. These courses can help you master it
There's a case to be made that after 50 years of coding creation and innovation, programmers have finally found consensus on the single coding language that will one day rule them all: Python. From hardcore data scientists to novice first-timers, Python's easy-to-learn and highly adaptable roots have spread into and become the center of virtually all… READ THE REST