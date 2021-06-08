Watch Jerry Lewis and his son Gary sing The Beatle's "Help" on the 1965 episode of Hullabaloo

Mark Frauenfelder

Gary (of Gary Lewis and the Playboys) joins dad Jerry to kick off the September 20, 1965 episode of Hullabaloo with a version of The Beatle's hit "Help." Also on the episode: Joannie Sommers performing "Losing You," Barry Maguire singing "Eve of Destruction," Gary Lewis and the Playboys performing "It Ain't Me Babe," Paul Revere and the Raiders performing something I don't know (they should have don't "Just Like Me.")