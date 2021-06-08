This coal-fired power station in Staffordshire ceased operation exactly five years ago. Two days ago its four massive cooling towers were simultaneously taken down in a controlled demolition, captured in this satisfying drone video. The land will be used as a residential area. I think they should have kept the towers and built apartments in them!
Watch these giant power station cooling towers get demolished
