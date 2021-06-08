Someone cut together every Star Wars scene involving Order 66 — Palpatine's failsafe code within the clone army to turn and kill the Jedi — into a single, simultaneous, time-synched video. I saved that to share here, but it turned out to be kind of annoying and difficult to watch. So here's a better compilation, a bit more Rashomon-style, showing the tide-turning moment from every different perspective it's been portrayed (so far).
Watch this Rashomon-style supercut of all the Order 66 scenes from STAR WARS
