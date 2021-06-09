This bear really wants to hang out at a house in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and doesn't take a hint when told to leave. It even presses its snout against the sliding glass door as if it wants to come in. At one point the bear starts to leave, but when the man recording the video, Robin Craigen, opens his door, the hopeful bear turns around and makes its way back up the steps. Craigen, who calls the bear "Scallywag," says the unwelcome visitor has come by more than once, according to Yahoo!.
A curious Colorado bear won't take a hint when a man keeps telling it to leave
