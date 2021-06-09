Houston Methodist Hospital suspends 178 employees for failing to get vaccinated

A hospital in Houston, disappointed that 178 employees didn't take their patient's health first, has suspended them for two weeks. If the employees do not get vaccinated by June 21st, they will be terminated.

Daily Beast:

Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom wrote in an internal message that 24,947 employees were fully vaccinated by Monday's deadline, but that the rest have been told to stay away. "A small number of individuals have decided not to put their patients first," wrote the CEO. "I know that today may be difficult for some who are sad about losing a colleague who's decided to not get vaccinated. We only wish them well and thank them for their past service to our community." Boom said 285 employees were given medical or religious exemption from taking the vaccine, 332 were granted deferrals for pregnancy or other reasons, and 27 of the suspended workers have taken their first shot. If they are not fully vaccinated by June 21, they face permanent termination.