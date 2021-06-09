Kamala Harris' border remarks get the mini-musical treatment for a much better sound

During a week in which Vice President Kamala Harris faces criticism for not yet visiting the US-Mexico border, pianist Brandon Ethridge lightens up the mood with his latest mini-musical, "We've Been to the Border." Starring, of course, Kamala Harris.

For those not familiar with Ethridge and his mini-musicals, he says he "never alter[s] the voices of the speaker. I just figure out which note they are speaking and I play it on the piano."

Here is Harris's original performance in full (lines from the mini-musical start at 4:07) from an interview she did with NBC's Lester Holt on Tuesday: