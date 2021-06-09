San Francisco: free summer concert series with Thundercat, X, SF Symphony, Ledisi, Tower of Power, and more

The Stern Grove Festival, now in its 84th year, embodies the diverse and joyful culture of San Francisco at its best: It's a series of summer Sunday concerts by musicians across myriad genres, takes place in the heart of the city in a stunningly beautiful natural amphitheater lined with giant redwoods, fir, and eucalyptus trees, and… it's absolutely free. I'm honored to be an advisor to the Festival and delighted to share this year's stellar lineup of live, in-person shows taking place between June 20 and August 29! The performers include the likes of Ledisi, Perfume Genius, SF Symphony, Thievery Corporation, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, X, The Avengers, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Thundercat, Fitz &The Tantrums, Tower of Power, and Too $hort. ALL FOR FREE. Crazy.

Visit the Stern Grove Festival site for details. Due to COVID-19, advance reservations required this year.