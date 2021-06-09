Watch Apple's entire WWDC21 in 11 minutes

Mark Frauenfelder

I watched this WWDC21 supercut in 5.5 minutes by playing it at 2X speed with closed captions on. There are lots of interesting new features coming in Apple software. My favorite is being able to store your driver's license on your phone (several states and the TSA are accepting digital ID). Soon, I won't need a wallet. The ability to drag items from a Mac to an iPad is neat, too.