I watched this WWDC21 supercut in 5.5 minutes by playing it at 2X speed with closed captions on. There are lots of interesting new features coming in Apple software. My favorite is being able to store your driver's license on your phone (several states and the TSA are accepting digital ID). Soon, I won't need a wallet. The ability to drag items from a Mac to an iPad is neat, too.
Watch Apple's entire WWDC21 in 11 minutes
Apple fires misogynistic employee just hours after he was hired
Antonio García Martínez might hold the record for being Apple's shortest-term employee. He was shown the door just hours after joining the company when his fellow employees delivered a petition to Apple upper management citing misogynistic passages from his Harper Collins 2016 memoir, Chaos Monkeys, which was published when he was 40. Here's a sample… READ THE REST
The iPhone pop-up that Facebook dreads is out, and it is going to hurt them
Facebook exists for one reason: to make money selling targeted advertising. That's it. Anything that prevents Facebook from tracking what its users do online — the websites they visit, the videos they watch, the posts they "like," the things they buy — is going to put a kink in its cash hose. That's why Facebook… READ THE REST
Watch Marques Brownlee's hands-in review of Apple's new AirTags
I've been using Tile tracking devices for a few years and I especially appreciate the slim one I keep in my wallet. But after watching Marques Brownlee review of Apple's new AirTag, I'm going to buy a 4-pack when they become available. They are at least a generation ahead of the Tile in features, as… READ THE REST
