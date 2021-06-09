Watch Simone Biles's superhuman gymnastics routine in slow motion

Last weekend, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles landed her seventh US Championship title. Below is her absolutely spectacular floor routine. Seen in extreme slow motion above, Biles appears superhuman.
(via My Modern Met)
West Virginia's Republican-led senate approved House Bill 3293 on Thursday afternoon with vote a of 18-15. Much like legislation passed in South Dakota, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee, this bill prohibits transgender women and girls from competing in college and secondary sports teams. The bill now heads to the House where, if passed, it will continue…
