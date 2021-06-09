Watch someone slap French president Emmanuel Macron in the face

Emmanuel Macron, elected on a liberal platform but veering hard to the right since, is president of France. On a meet-and-greet this week in Tain l'Hermitage, a member of the public gave him an open-handed slap. Macron coiled away as his bodyguards lurched at the slapper.
The man, who was wearing a mask, appears to have cried out "Montjoie! Saint Denis!" a centuries-old royalist war cry before finishing with "A bas la Macronie," or "Down with Macron." … French news broadcaster BFMTV said police detained two people, the man suspected of slapping Macron and another man who filmed a video.
Here's another angle: