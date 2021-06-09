"She says the condo… it just came alive and took him."
Watch this video of nanny who 'turned out to be a predator' and get exactly what you were promised
- glitches
"Temporary Fault": A surreal glitch during a Star Trek rerun on BBC One
On January 16, 1985, BBC One was playing a classic Star Trek rerun when something weird and wonderful occurred. They might call it a "Temporary Fault" but Sulu knows it as… paradise. (ObscureMedia, thanks UPSO!) READ THE REST
Germany tries 94 year old SS camp guard as a juvenile
The face of Johann Rehbogen, 94, is blurred by court order because he was a juvenile at the time of his alleged participation in mass murders at Stutthof. The former guard, who uses a wheelchair, faces a sentence of 15 years if convicted but is unlikely to serve any time in prison because of his… READ THE REST
Some iPhone Xs and Xs Max owners are having problems charging their new handsets
When you pay 1,000 bucks for a thing, it'd be nice if it, you know, does what it's supposed to. In the case of a smartphone, that means taking calls, accessing the Internet, taking great photos, downloading apps–the usual. Arguably, none of these abilities baked into our pocket computers is as important as its being… READ THE REST
