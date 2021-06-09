Win a Mac, an iPad, a MacBook and a ton of Apple products in this free giveaway

We all live for those moments when we can upgrade our tech. The anticipation from unboxing a new phone, laptop, or tablet gives us an endorphin hit like no other. Of course, most of us don't have the financial resources to trade up all of our tech at the same time. Thankfully, you can reoutfit yourself entirely in Apple products at absolutely zero cost by winning this Apple Mac Bundle Giveaway.

If you've wanted to check out all of Apple's latest and greatest or just want some cool free stuff, this package from Cupertino should scratch nearly every conceivable tech itch. All you have to do is fill out the free entry form, and if your name is pulled in the randomly drawn sweepstakes, you'll take home an avalanche of Apple products valued at over $5,700.

The winner will receive a brand-new, strikingly thin, yet joltingly powerful 24-inch iMac, sporting an Apple M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display monitor. They'll also get a top-of-the-line 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as a 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop.

No Apple hardware is the same without Apple software, so this collection also comes with the full armada of Apple One service subscriptions, a 6-in-1 collection featuring access to Apple TV, Apple Music, iCloud, and more. And to top it all off, we've even thrown in a pair of wireless AirPods Pro to hear it all in stunningly crystal clear clarity.

While winning isn't everything, it isn't nothing either — so if you're going to jump into this sweepstakes, you might as well do everything you can to come home with a win.

Therefore, you can boost your chances with a handful of extra entries simply by donating to an entirely worthy and noble cause, the wonderful Playing for Change Foundation. This non-profit group is truly bringing music to the masses, offering music education programs and opening avenues of self-expression to underserved and at-risk kids in underprivileged nations all around the world.

With a small donation of just $10 to Playing for Change, your assistance will earn you 100 extra entries into the drawing. And you can continue to goose your odds from there, with higher donations increasing your chances to end up with the big prize. A $25 donation brings 250 entries, $50 earns 1,000, and more for donations of $75 (1,500 entries), $100 (2,500), and $150 (4,500). It's money well spent to begin with — and if it helps you bring home this Apple windfall as well, then so be it!

Get those donations in now because the entries close and the winner is selected Sept. 18. Good luck!

