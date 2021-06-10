Modiphius Entertainment has really been on a roll recently, with RPGs for Dune, Conan the Barbarian, Fallout, Star Trek, and John Carter of Mars. Recently, they released a very promising-looking solo RPG of space exploration, called Five Parsecs from Home.
In this episode of Tabletop Engineer, Jim Kelly introduces the game and goes over character creation system. He also compares it to the recently released Stargrave, which has many similarities, and can be played solo, although no exclusively.
Image: Screengrab
An introduction to 5 Parsecs from Home, a new solo roleplaying game
Modiphius Entertainment has really been on a roll recently, with RPGs for Dune, Conan the Barbarian, Fallout, Star Trek, and John Carter of Mars. Recently, they released a very promising-looking solo RPG of space exploration, called Five Parsecs from Home.