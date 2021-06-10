California cops suspended after beating up teen in mall

Four police officers in Glendale, California, three in plain clothes, were filmed beating up a suspect and were suspended from duty Wednesday. The 17-year-old victim, held against the floor and screaming that he couldn't breathe, was repeatedly punched and kicked in the head during the brutal arrest.

The short video, which appears to have been filmed by a witness, shows two men in street clothes repeatedly punching a suspect on the ground. Onlookers can be heard in the background, but do not appear on camera. As the two officers punch the suspect in his face and body, a woman, who is also in street clothes, restrains his legs. A fourth officer, who is in uniform, then appears on camera and kicks the suspect in the face.

The teenager was charged with larceny and, of course, resisting arrest.