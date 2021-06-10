Naked Florida woman on a rampage in Outback Steakhouse

There's no evidence as to what set off 53 year-old Tina Kindred at the Outback Steakhouse in Ocala, Florida, but when police got there she started whipping liquor bottles at them and speaking incoherently, all without clothing on. Kindred managed to cause a few thousand dollars worth of damage, according to police, before being tasered and taken into custody.

Kindred's path of nude destruction had started at the Mojo Grill next door, flipping over tables and banging on windows, before continuing into the Outback.

via Yahoo!:

Kindred was placed in handcuffs and taken to a nearby health facility where THC was found in her system. Kindred was later taken to Marion County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and felony criminal mischief and held on $12,000 bond. After she was read her rights, Kindred told investigators that she initially went to the Mojo Grill because the owner "is not honest." It's unclear what beef the suspect had with Outback or why she removed her clothes.

Though it's difficult to fully hear at the end of this video, I believe I hear Kindred saying "Who holds the button?" and "It was gonna be me and Bill Gates and the world is gonna end and you guys don't get it. You all are f****** fools and wait'll you see the side show." Someone please use these lines as lyrics for a song. She says some of these things in a typical inebriated refrain but hey, if she's going to be naked and smash liquor bottles in the middle of the day at the Outback Steakhouse I want to at least try and understand her babbling rants.