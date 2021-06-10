Seattle has vaccinated 78% adults against covid, says mayor

Jenny Durkan, the mayor of Seattle, claims that the city was the first to reach the 70% Covid vaccination milestone touted by the Biden administration as its July 4 target for the nation.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was north of Seattle in Snohomish County in January 2020. The state also saw the nation's first deadly outbreak at a nursing home. There have been more than 440,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington state and more than 5,700 deaths.

The rest of the country has a month to catch up. It's not likely, given anti-vaccination sentiments among conservatives and conspiracy addicts. About 60% of adults have received the jab, with wide regional variations.