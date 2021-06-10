Super reliable weed grinder

For several years, this Santa Cruz Shredder has been a fantastic grinder.

I never thought of a weed grinder as wear item, but then I used to have several more discs separating the vertebrae in my spine. Over the years I've had bargain price grinders and a few other brand name ones, and they all wear out.

Threads get filled with kief and eventually cross thread, the teeth start to wear down, lose their edge or appear to flake, one section of the body or the other invariably gets dented from being dropped. The only shredder I've had to last multiple years, knock-on-wood, has been the Santa Cruz Shredder.

Mine is purple.

