Trailer for Netflix's animated He-Man reboot

Soundtracked by Bonnie Tyler's 1986 hit Holding out for a Hero, it is what it is!
It plays it straight—unlike She-Ra, guys never stopped watching the show and changing it would be sacrilegeous and suicidal—but now as then… there is subtext….
I'm endlessly fascinated by the behind-the-scenes chaos of the 80s action-figure-cartoon pipeline. Advertising direct to kids was frowned upon — but no one would necessarily stop you from creating a kids show that inadvertently advertised its own action figure line. Who cared about the storyline or quality? As long as the next knockoff GI Joe… READ THE REST
Given the wild success of its She-Ra reboot, I'm surprised its revival of He-Man sticks so close to the early-80s original (and the brief turn-of-the-century revival). Variety, with the exclusive, makes clear the promise that not much has changed beyond our hero being "a bit glowed up." Since the series was announced in 2019, fans… READ THE REST
From the New Hampshire-based customizable toy company Wicked Joyful, this is the way. For the first season of The Mandalorian, Wicked Joyful also made a "Stah Wahs" figure to celebrate Bill Burr's curiously Boston-accented character from the episode "The Prisoner." READ THE REST
